As the years go by, the question of storage is something important, because every time it becomes cheaper to pay to obtain GB, something that began by being somewhat expensive in hard drives and USB. And now, new data indicates that in a few years, large amounts of space will be relatively cheaper compared to now.

Blackbaze, a company that is dedicated to cloud storage and data backup, has carried out a study with internal data to see what costs will be for the future. The company verified that the value of each GB has decreased by 87.4% since 2009 until november 2022, with a loss of 0.52% per month. then in the middle of 2025 1 GB would cost approximately $1 USD.

So if you take an average, the 22TB and 24TB drives will cost $1 USD per GB. So users will be able to purchase hard drives for almost $200 USD. Amount that a person can currently pay for 5TB disks, especially solid state drives.

via: TechSpot

Editor’s note: I hope this will also happen with micro SD memories, as I would like to buy some for Nintendo Switch. But, by then I suppose the successor will already be on sale.