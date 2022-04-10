Sinaloa.- One spills of one thousand 200 million pesos is expected in Mazatlan during the Holy Week and Easter.

The president of Canaco, Roberto Lem, reported that the spill could increase if the municipalities in the south of the state are added.

The capacities

The business leader mentioned that in the coming days a capacity of 90 percent is expected thanks to the green traffic light.

The increase in influx has benefited tourists, since it is necessary to have spaces for the service of tourists.

Lem Tirado mentioned that one of the objectives is that visitors are well served in Mazatlan, in this way, a good image in tourism can be preserved.

“We have viewed over a million visitorsI think this will be positive for Mazatlan”, said the hotel leader. Weekends have been well accepted after the pandemic.

are enough

With respect to number of hotel beds per million visitors, the president of Canaco said that they are enough; 50 percent pay lodging and the rest arrive with relatives. There are about 13 thousand hotel rooms and there are also vacation rooms.

Roberto Lem calls on the population not to relax the sanitary measures if it is considered necessary to use the face mask.

“We have to have fun without neglecting ourselves to get out of the pandemic 100 percent. The issue is still going on,” she concluded.