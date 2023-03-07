The Secretariat for Women of the State of Mexico estimated that around 3 thousand 500 protesters from different collectives in the march of the International Women’s Day that will be held in the center of Toluca this coming Wednesday, March 8.

“Obviously, a call is made for everything to go on as normal, we are surely going to have women of all ages, older adults, girls, adolescents, young people, so we want it to be a march, effectively, that allows us to commemorate this day,” she told media the head of the Secretariat for Women of the State of Mexico, Denisse Ugalde Alegría.

In it Mexico state There are already various calls for groups that will march this 8M in the entity.

For example, the Equalita MX collective calls for an intersectional demonstration. The appointment is at 10:30 a.m. at the Simon Bolivar Parkin Toluca.

However, Ugalde Alegría did not specify how many collectives will be participating in this march that will take place in the main streets of Toluca, nor at what time they will start, but they have been in constant communication with the women’s groups.

“We have also been pending coordination and operation meetings with all the agencies that participate that day, such as the Secretary of Security, through the gender police, who will be very careful that the march takes place in the best conditions, that all roads, municipal transit,” he said.

Meet the call for 8M in Edomex

Likewise, feminist groups call for a peaceful demonstration in Ecatepec; the route is from Puente de Fierro to the Municipal Palace, at 12:00 noon.

Route in Ecatepec for the 8M 2023 march

Violetas Soreciendo, Fundación Carmen Sánchez MX and other organizations will hold a concentration in the east of CDMX, next to the Edomexaccording to your call.

In addition, Ugalde Alegría added that the march will also be accompanied by personnel from the Human Rights Commission of the State of Mexico, from the violet brigade of the Women’s Secretariat, as well as part of its mobile units to provide information.

We recommend you read: