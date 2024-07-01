Juarez City.- The detection and investigation carried out by the State Investigation Agency on Antonio J. Bermúdez Avenue was due to the detection of four inmates from a rehabilitation center who escaped and injured another.

The intervention was carried out by night shift agents who received the report of the leak.

To escape, they stole the Dodge Durango truck, property of the center, and took away a guard, whom they injured with a knife, according to a ministerial agent.