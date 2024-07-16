According to the criteria of

Given the increased surveillance at the United States borders with other countries due to the drastic increase in illegal immigrants that the region has experienced in recent years, people who try to enter without documents They develop new plans with innovative methods to achieve their goal.

One of these methods was recently used by A group of three immigrants, who boarded a boat on the river St. Clair, Canadian waters, and made landfall on the coast of the United States. Once there, the three passengers They got into a car that was waiting for them to enter the country.

On its official website, CBP reported that the arrest of the three individuals, accused of reentry after deportationwas brought about by the joint work of the Canadian police with the American security forces. In addition to the arrest of the three passengers, the American justice system accused the driver of the vehicle of trafficking in foreigners.

Regarding the boat that transported the migrants to their destination, The pilot will appear before the courts of Sarnia, Ontario, Canadanext September 10, 2024.

Official statements on the arrest from CBP

In the article posted on its website, CBP quoted Chief Patrol Agent John R. Morris of the Detroit Border Patrol Sector, who praised the operation that successfully concluded with the arrest of the three passengers from the boat. “Our commitment to the safety of our community was evident here. Using all our resources we were able to put an end to a smuggling operation.“, he said.

Officers worked with Canadian forces to detain the passengers. Photo:CBP Share

Along those lines, Morris highlighted the collaboration with the Canadian security forces and maintained that the arrests demonstrate “the great teamwork between our Border Patrol agents, air and maritime operators and Our Canadian Police Partners“.