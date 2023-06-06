They asked for a room, and already in it, they forgot to turn off the car engine, that was deadly

Sonora.- One couple was found dead in a room Sonora motel, and apparently everything indicates that it was because they didn’t turn off the car when they arrived, and they suffocated with the vapors of engine.

is the Attorney General of the State of Sonora the one who made this known tragedyand “suffocation by carbon monoxide is the cause of the death of one couple found in a motel room“.

He points out that said motel is located on the international highwayin Hope, cash me.

The Prosecutor’s Office specifies that a nissan sedan vehicle with the engine running, owned by one of the victims.

“In the room there were no traces of violence“, adds the dependency.