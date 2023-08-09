Mayor Sobyanin: air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones on approach to Moscow

Air defense systems (air defense) shot down two drones on approach to Moscow, this was announced by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

There was an attempt to fly over the city of two combat drones. Both shot down by air defense. One in the Domodedovo area, the second in the Minsk highway area Sergei Sobyanin Mayor of Moscow

The head of the city said that there was no information about the victims of the fall of debris, emergency services arrived at the scene.

On Sunday morning, August 6, the drone once again tried to break into the territory of Moscow. The information was confirmed by Sergei Sobyanin and the Ministry of Defense.

Then, due to the flight of a drone, the work of Vnukovo airport was temporarily suspended and the Carpet plan was introduced. It is introduced when unknown or dangerous objects appear in the sky.

Related materials:

Statement of the Ministry of Defense in connection with the attack of drones

The Defense Ministry confirmed that air defense systems thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian drones to attack Moscow.

See also “White Halls” inaugurates Al-Bataeh camp An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted over the territory of the Moscow region tonight Ministry of Defense of Russia

The department noted that both drones were destroyed, as a result of the thwarted attack on the capital, there were no casualties and no damage.

Earlier, Andrey Krasov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense, called Ukrainian drone attacks on the capital indiscriminate and urged Russians to be careful.

Drones entered synchronously from two directions

According to the source Telegram-channel Shot, two combat drones entered Moscow simultaneously from two directions, one from the southwest, the second from the south.

The first was shot down in the Odintsovo district near the Minsk highway, the second – in the Domodedovo area.

It is noted that the approximate distance between the points of destruction of the drones was 55 kilometers in a straight line, they were shot down with a difference of 16 minutes.

The moment of the destruction of the drone near Moscow on the night of August 9 was caught on video. The footage shows a flash, and then a loud explosion sound is heard.

Drones attack Moscow not for the first time

In the early morning of July 30, a Ukrainian drone hit the Moscow City tower. Information about this was confirmed by Sergei Sobyanin. He noted that there was no serious damage as a result of the incident – the facades of two office towers received minor damage.

On August 1, the UAV again hit one of the towers of the Moscow City complex in the capital.

On July 28, the drone also tried to attack the capital, the Ministry of Defense reported that it had been destroyed by air defense systems. Later, photographs of the wreckage of the downed vehicle were published.

On July 24, one drone crashed into a building on Komsomolsky Prospekt in Moscow, near the Ministry of Defense. The second drone attacked a high-rise building on Likhachev Avenue. Highway traffic was blocked.

On July 20, a UAV fell on the roof of a children’s camp in the Voronovskoye settlement in New Moscow. 80 children were evacuated from the building. The second device crashed that night and fell on the territory of the rehabilitation center for the disabled and war veterans.

On July 4, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops stopped an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to carry out a terrorist attack with five unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the Moscow region and New Moscow.

On the morning of May 30, there was a major drone attack on the capital, three houses were damaged. Drones crashed into a high-rise building in the Novomoskovsky district on Atlasova Street, a residential building on Profsoyuznaya Street, hitting the window of an apartment on the 16th floor, and a house on Leninsky Prospekt. As the mayor of the city Sergey Sobyanin emphasized, no one was seriously injured.

On the night of May 3, Ukraine made an attempt using two UAVs to strike at the residence of the President of Russia in the Kremlin. On the website of the head of state, the attack was called a terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin, who was not in Moscow at that moment. Kyiv has denied allegations of involvement.