Shocking and disconcerting event in Sabiote. The Civil Guard is investigating the death of around fifteen chickens, violently murdered and previously raped anally based on the injuries on the bodies, sources close to the case confirm to this newspaper. The events occurred during the weekend of the Medieval Festival, held in the municipality from May 5 to 7, in the absence of the owners of the ship, who were traveling.

According to these same sources, those responsible accessed the facility through the roof, breaking the sheet metal on the roof, for which “remarkable agility” is required, so everything indicates that it was one or more young people. They left through the same place and did not take with them anything of value from the interior, where there was material for agricultural and livestock tasks and other tack.

When the relatives in charge of feeding the animals in the absence of their owners entered the place, they found the gruesome image of “dead chickens, some dying and all with their rear parts destroyed, red, plucked. One of them rained, that she was going to have chicks. On the private farm, with a chicken coop and orchard, there was also a rooster, the only one that survived.

In the following days, neighbors found some missing women, also dead and with signs of violence, in a nearby olive tree, one of them even hanged on a branch. As they indicate, despite the peculiarity of the case, in the past there would have been some other similar animal abuse with isolated specimens on another property.

After the complaint, the agents were collecting evidence on the ground. The investigation remains open. The family’s statements suggest that the owner “has no enemies” who could be responsible for this macabre event “against defenseless animals.” “It’s for harm or for fun. They do not have to be right in the head or they were not going well, ”these same sources lament.