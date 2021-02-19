While the clock ticks in favor of Lionel Messi, the context in Barcelona increasingly plays against it. Waiting for presidential elections, with a bankrupt economy and a team that is bleeding (he has one foot out of the Champions League after the overwhelming defeat against PSG in the first leg of the eighth and runs behind in LaLiga) the future of the Argentine It seems to be far from the land that sheltered him throughout his sporting stage.

It will no longer be necessary to send a burofax or meet with lawyers. Leo’s contract that ends in June gave him the opportunity, since January, to be able to negotiate with another institution the details of the eventual move.

And that’s where the rumor show starts. There the names sprout, from the most logical such as Manchester City and PSG through Juventus, Inter and even reaching a chance with other spices such as the American league.

The recent flirtations had come from Paris. PSG is pulling from all sides with statements from Di María, who wants him as a partner, Pochettino, who would like to direct him and Leonardo, the sports director who dreams of what to catch the big fish. Although this Friday, from London, The Sun published that the City returns to the charge for Rosario, although with new conditions.

As reported by the English newspaper, the club in which Pep Guardiola directs will offer almost 200 million euros less than those it had arranged in August when Leo winked to leave Barcelona.

Because market conditions are different, as a result of the crisis derived from the pandemic, City, which six months ago had offered 693 million euros for a five-year contract, would now be willing to pay less than 500 million.

The Sun clarifies that in Manchester they commercially value Messi as a player who contributes 300 million euros in income to Barcelona and, based on those numbers, they consider an offer of 1,155,000 euros per week sufficient for a 34-year-old player.

As it had transpired at that time, the City would put on the table the complete deck of their cards since they would offer Leo to play the last two or three years of their relationship in New York City, of the MLS.

They are also considering the option of playing a season in India or the United Arab Emirates and that the contract is extended to eight years for Messi to be an ambassador in the City Football Group, the conglomerate that manages 10 teams spread over four continents.

For now, from the City they deny all kinds of contact. A spokesman for the English club assured the British network Sky Sports that there were no negotiations or offers for the Argentine, neither in August nor now.