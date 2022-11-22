San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí.- The government of San Luis Potosí is concerned about the integrity of buildings in the framework of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, well with the marches seek that the properties are not damaged.

Despite the fact that it had been announced that the Potosi properties would not be shielded, the owner of the General Secretary of Government, José Guadalupe Torres Sánchezrectified that within prevention operations facilities will be protected Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi.

However, he stressed that the important thing is to take care of the people who carry out the demonstrations so that they develop in peace and in white balance with respect for their right to demand that women be protected.

The official said that they will plan accompanying actions, having as part of the objectives to protect the facilities and buildings as people who arrive or are on public roads.

“As it happened last year, the main thing is let women express themselvesdo not attack them, do not pressure them, just give them accompaniment,” the official told local media.

Permanent coordination will be maintained with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), in addition to the State Civil Guard (GCE), who will also participate in the actions to accompany the contingents.

He ruled out that the government buildings are in dangerTherefore, he considered that as a government they do not have any issue with women, but, in any case, the buildings of the Potosi University would be reinforced, which historically has been attacked.

For his part, the head of the Secretariat of State Security, Guzmar Ángel González Castillo, participated in the IX Extraordinary Plenary Assembly of the National Conference of Secretaries of Public Security to reinforce care and protocols for women.