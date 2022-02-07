Sinaloa.- The cold and rain “It punishes those of us who are here outside of the hospital pending the health of our relatives”, indicated Inés Páez.

out in the open

The 80-year-old man has his wife, María López, of the same age, hospitalized. She was admitted with a hip injury a week ago and is being isolated to protect her health. “I have not been able to see her and this anguishes me”, because after 60 years of marriage they had never separated.

They are from a town above the Puerta de Picachos, and since María entered the Mazatlán General Hospital, the sir has been out in the open, eat what you find there, or what some people donate to you.

He came with a sweater, but there they gave him a jacket to withstand the cold at night and early in the morning. In addition, there are days that it has rained. In those cases they let them enter the hospital esplanade, but they are afraid of catching Covid-19 and prefer to stay outside.

hold on

Just like don Inés, there is dozens of people staying overnight outside the hospital and withstand cold, heat and rain, said Margarita Ramírez, who has her father-in-law hospitalized for coronavirus.

He explained that the man has been there for five days. They know that it is controlled, but with the virus nothing is certain since he also has diabetes and hypertension.

The doctors give a daily report every day and also ask for medicine, so they have to be on the lookout.

Treatment

Pedro Tirado explained that the care they give to patients in the hospital is good, the bad thing is the cost of the treatments.

“Sometimes we go without eating to be able to buy the drugs they require for hospitalized patients.”

If they recover, it’s worth it, he adds. And even suffering from hunger, cold, heat and the bite of mosquitoes, which as soon as it gets dark, appear everywhere and the repellent does not keep them away.