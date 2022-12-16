The “Geospatial Information of Protected Natural Areas”, made up of the digital layer of the ANP polygons, supports and generates a documentation that serves as a base in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

Information accepted and approved by the Governing Board of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) with the category of Information of National Interest (IIN) issued by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) and the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (Conanp).

Its objective is to make known polygon boundaries envelopes of the ANP where it determines the programs that manage the geographical areas established by presidential decrees and published in the DOF.

will help know the country in terms of its demographic, economic, social, government, public safety and justice, geographic and environmental aspects.

Scientific and sustainable study whose purpose is to contribute to decision-making for the design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of public politics necessary for the development of the country.

Result that had process a management which was fulfilled during 2022 with the accompaniment of INEGI, and in compliance with article 78 of the Law of the National Information and Statistics System.

Information that has official validation of the methodologies used for the generation and compliance with the current regulations of the SNIEG.