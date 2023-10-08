Drama in Grosio, due to a motorbike accident with her boyfriend, Anita Graneroli died at just 17 years old

He was called Anita Graneroli the 17-year-old who lost her life late in the evening of Friday 6 October while riding her motorbike with her boyfriend. The doctors who intervened for her were unable to do anything, while the boy is hospitalized.

The officers who responded to the scene are now working to reconstruct the exact location dynamics of what happened, also to understand the reason for the accident, which he did not see involved other vehicles.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred around 6pm, Friday 6 October. Precisely in the small municipality of Grosiowhich is located in the province of Sondrio.

The two engaged, it is not yet clear where they were headed. He was driving, while the girl was in the rear. They had probably just left and were about to join their friends.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, the 22 year old has stopped suddenly. They ended up with their Aprilia Rs 600, versus the guard rail.

Unfortunately, after the impact the young woman was thrown in some lands that border the road. Passers-by quickly realized that the situation was very serious and asked for the timely intervention of the police healthcare and law enforcement.

The death of Anita Graneroli, after the accident

Doctors arrived on site within minutes. The young man was rushed to hospital, where he still remains hospitalized. However, they couldn’t do anything for Anita except note her condition death.

The officers after taking the reliefs of the case, they are currently working to understand the dynamics. Above all, they want to understand the reasons that pushed the young person to to brake suddenly, perhaps due to an obstacle.

In the meantime, the death of this young woman, at such a premature age, has upset the entire community. There are so many who are remembering her with messages from affection and condolences also for his family, affected by the sudden loss.