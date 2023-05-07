













Zestypineapples737 is a gamer who decided to use a steering wheel type controller, used for racing games, to finish this title. But not only that, but it also does not resort to summons.

To what has been said before, we must add that he also decided to play upside down. The above sounds like one of the most awkward ways to enjoy Elden Ring but that is the challenge that he decided to impose himself.

This is how you can see it in action in the second video accompanying this note, where he is fighting with Margit the Fell Omen. Such a strange way of playing does not prevent her from fighting against this formidable enemy and she is not doing badly.

Fountain: Youtube.

Although it should be noted that this way of playing Elden Ring it’s not easy at all. In fact, it is the opposite. In fact, it took Zestypineapples737 four months to progress through the game playing this way.

While playing in this way, his technique is more and more perfected. So it’s best to follow up on what he’s doing until he gets to finish this title like this, where he’s making life difficult for himself.

What’s next for Elden Ring?

To keep player interest alive in Elden Ring an expansion is on the way. This has the name of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and it is the first revealed for this title.

His announcement took place on February 28, 2023 via Twitter. That was through an illustration where a huge tree can be seen in the distance from which it seems to drip gold or flames. But before arriving at this, someone unexpected is also appreciable.

Fountain: FromSoftware.

It is Torrent, a steed that this time carries on its back a mysterious maiden dressed in white and with long blonde hair. As you advance, fields covered with tall grass appear where tombstones can be seen.

So they’re touring some kind of graveyard. Another detail in the illustration are ruins that appear here and there. FromSoftware is yet to reveal any specific details about this expansion, but the above suggests a lot.

