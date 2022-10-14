Rio de Janeiro – Coming home from a night of revelry in Rio de Janeiro risked turning into a tragedy for five Italian students: the group of twenty-year-olds, misled by the gps mounted on their rental car, accidentally entered a favela dominated by drug trafficking and was surprised by a barrage of bullets that injured two of the boys. The group managed to escape by a miracle, reaching an emergency room.

Riccardoaged 21, and Nicolò Desiato, of 23, from Rome, were admitted to the Evando Freire municipal hospital, in Ilha do Governador. Nicolò was operated on on his left arm, but both “are out of danger”, specified the Italian consulate in Rio.

The other members of the group areo Edoardo Coli, 21, Matteo Dal Zoppo, 23, and Sergio Battaglia, 24. All five have been in Brazil for a few months for a cultural exchange. At the time of the incident they were returning to Sao Paulo, after a quick tourist visit to Rio. According to an initial reconstruction by the military police, the young people had attended a party in Marina da Glória, in the South Zone of Rio. From there they would go to find a fast-food restaurant and then fill up on petrol on Avenida Brasil, the large city ring road with access to various slums in the Northern Zone.

In an attempt to make their way to São Paulo, the five ended up in one of the slums of the Complexo de Manguinhos, an area so violent that it was renamed ‘the Carioca belt of Gaza‘for the constant shootings.

The slum is in fact controlled by the criminal faction Terceiro Comando Puro, a gang founded in 2002 and specializing in armed assaults, drug trafficking and extortion. Probably the “olheiros”, the lookouts of the criminal gang, who did not recognize the vehicle and fearing it could be an incursion of rivals, opened fire on the vehicle. It is not the first time that similar cases have occurred in Rio, again due to incorrect information from the GPS. In December 2016 it happened to two cousins, also Italians. Roberto Bardella, 52, and Rino Polato, 59, who were crossing Latin America on motorcycles. However, the two went worse: they entered by mistake the favela of Morro dos Prazeres, in Santa Teresa. Roberto was hit in the head and in the arm, dying instantly. Rino was not injured, but remained in the hands of the criminals for about two hours.