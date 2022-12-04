The Ministry of the Environment (Sedema) issued a program to boost electromobility in light vehicles in the distribution of goods.

“Reduce the generation of emissions from light automotive used for the transport of goods or people that circulate in the City”, reads the objectives of the project.

Meanwhile, the dependency of the capital will promote self-regulation agreements for companies to commit to using vehicles that use electricity for their operation, in hybrid or electric vehicles.

“The electric or hybrid drives that are integrated into self-regulation will be exempt from mandatory vehicle verification and the restrictions on circulation established by Hoy No Circula and environmental contingencies,” offered Sedema.

By making a commitment to gradually incorporate more and more electric vehiclesthe entire fleet of the company will have incentives.

“All diesel or gasoline vehicles that carry a valid 00 or 0 hologram and that are part of the self-regulation will be exempt from the movement restriction established in the contingency program,” the program added.

Even the electric cars they will receive, free of charge, the “exempt” type hologram. While internal combustion vehicles will have, after the payment of duties, the type “A” self-regulation hologram.