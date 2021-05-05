After two days of mutual attacks between Chilean truck drivers, Villa a Angostura residents and agents of the Self-convened Health Workers movement, the trans-Andean authorities enabled the Pino Hachado border crossing so that trucks can skip the picket line near Paso Samoré.

The atmosphere is still heated in the Cordillera because on Monday and Tuesday the Chileans located their vehicles on the bridge over the Correntoso River about 3 kilometers from the town, preventing the transit of the residents of the sector.

For 35 days, health workers have kept access to the town cut off the inevitable route for trans-Andean people heading to Punta Arenas, in the Magallanes region, or returning to their country bound for Osorno and Santiago.

The solution found by the Chilean authorities is of real urgency. For drivers it means traveling 485 kilometers north of the province to the other border crossing. Those who are destined for the south will have to wait for the workers to allow them to continue. This Wednesday more than 100 trucks gathered in the area.

On the route there are representatives of the hospitals of the town, Junín and San Martín de los Andes, Centenarios, among others.

Chileans claim that they do not have access to public toilets, cannot buy food and must wait in line for 4-5 days.

“It is unpresentable and a violation of human rights that truckers have to perform their basic needs in bushes, because the Argentine authorities do not let them get off their trucks,” said Chilean deputy Karim Bianchi Retamales in a statement.

“Kidnapping” of our carriers, thus putting the supply of basic necessities for the whole of southern Chile at risk, “he added.

On April 29, the counter picket carried out by the trans-Andean truckers in Tierra del Fuego was lifted. There were almost 1000 trucks in line. The drivers signed an agreement with the ambassadors Rafael Bielsa and Nicolás Monckeberg Díaz, in which they promised to update the agreement for the free transit of trucks dating from 1974. They assured them that in 45 days they would be able to circulate without problems beyond the conflicts. social.

“Given the very serious situation in Villa la Angostura, where there are about a hundred trucks that are stranded, from Wednesday afternoon, SAG (Agricultural and Livestock Service) personnel will be enabled so that all loads can pass through Pino Hachado and look for an alternative route in order to reach our southern southern zone ”, explained Gonzalo Gómez, delegate coordinator of the border crossings of the Malleco province in Chile, to La Angostura Digital.

On the other hand, the legal representative of the municipality of the town, Hugo Burgenik, filed a complaint on April 22 in federal courts in the town of Zapala for a picket of a few minutes that another group of Chilean truckers carried out in mid-April. that month.

“In a timely manner, the complaint that the Municipality presented in the Federal Court of Zapala was when the trucks, mostly Chilean, blocked Route 40, which in addition to being a federal road is also a street in Villa La Angostura and traffic between neighborhoods was prevented. “Local sources pointed out to the same medium.

Despite the fact that access to the village has been blocked for 35 days, the municipality did not go to court to denounce the health workers.

The health agents had practically all the routes in Neuquén cut off for 22 days as part of the wage dispute. The La Angostura picket is the last standing.

The Self-convened Health Workers demand that the agreed 53% salary increase be paid between May and June and not in December as the government of Omar Gutiérrez intends. They also demand that the administrative summaries be annulled and the discounts returned.