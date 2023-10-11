They consume two pizzas without paying the bill: this is what happened in a restaurant in Montepaone, in the province of Catanzaro, with the owner of the place who subsequently reported the incident on social media.

“Last night some people left the place forgetting, we are sure involuntarily, to pay the bill. If you are the protagonists of this story, we invite you to stop by or contact us to settle the outstanding score: we are here to resolve the situation in the most calm and friendly way possible, before evaluating any legal actions and handing over the camera footage to the authorities.”

“We hope that the matter can be resolved in a positive and civil manner and we take this opportunity to thank our customers who are always correct and supportive. The photo, we specify, is useful to those directly involved so that they can recognize themselves and realize the error since we are unable to trace them despite our attempts. It is not a public pillory, we invite civil tones.”