La Spezia – Homemade ravioli, oysters, soup, desserts and wine. After eating and drinking to their heart’s content, two Italian men attempted to escape without paying. It happened on Saturday night. At the Roma restaurant in via Paleocapa, in the city centre, the diners first ordered course after course and then, through a ruse, attempted to slip away without paying a receipt worth over 250 euros. The two entered the restaurant like ordinary customers. They hadn’t booked, but a table was found for them.

Once seated, they browsed the menu and ordered. The command immediately appeared disproportionate. They began with a refined appetizer, built around Gillardeau oysters. A delicious mollusc, with an inimitable taste. Then came homemade ravioli with local fish, fish soup topped with lobsters, lobsters and much more and, finally, the desserts. There was no shortage of wine either. To accompany the various courses, the couple ordered three thirty-euro bottles. To which, before saying goodbye, he added four grappas. The best, however, was yet to come. Satisfied, with full bellies, the two attempted a movie escape. The goal was clear: not to pay the bill. With the excuse of smoking a cigarette, one of the two left the Roma restaurant and stopped just outside the door. The other approached the counter and asked for the receipt. It’s the beginning of the play. After insistently touching his pockets, the man said he had left the money in the hotel room and offered to spontaneously leave the only document he had behind him as collateral: a passport. When the owner refused, who requested that at least one of the two remain waiting in the room, the police were alerted. With the police and police officers busy with other services, the owner turned to the Polfer. The policemen gave the alert and, after a few minutes, a patrol arrived at the restaurant. «They took the data, both ours and theirs – says the owner of the restaurant Adriana Incaviglia -. They were customers already known to the police. Tomorrow I will go to the police station and file a complaint. And I won’t do it just because of the unpaid bill, which in any case was a lack of respect towards my work and that of the employees. But also to give a signal. These incidents should not go unnoticed. Therefore I would like my colleagues to raise their antennas. Even in our city unpleasant incidents can happen, we must always be careful.” To give value to these words, yesterday evening the report of a new attempted coup arrived. With the same modus operandi, the couple would have tried to escape from a chip shop in the center without paying a receipt worth almost one hundred euros. —