They earn six figures in the United States and still can’t afford to buy a house

It’s getting more complex every day in the United States what is the main dream in the lives of many people: Buy your own home and stop renting. The high prices of housing in recent times have caused many people to move away from this goal despite earning a good salary, as happened to a couple living in Portland.

Laura Graves and her husband Samuel, both 36, told the site Business Insider that, Despite earning more than US$250,000 a year in total between the salaries of both, that is not enough for them to be able to buy their own home. without being “house poor,” who are known as those who have financial difficulties because they cannot afford the high costs of their housing.

“Like many others, we opted not to participate until the housing market becomes reasonable again.”said Laura, who, together with her partner, currently pays rent because nowadays paying for a mortgage would mean spending half of her salary.

Laura works as a financial analyst, while Samuel works as an electrician. Your monthly net income is US$11,000 and that is why they seek to be able to pay a mortgage that ranges between US$3,000 or US$3,500.

This way, They only plan to continue paying US$2,700 a month to live in their apartment while they wait for the real estate market to play in their favor with some reduction in prices, instead of paying an amount of money that would cause them great financial problems.