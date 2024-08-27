Ciudad Juárez— The body of a woman wrapped in a sheet and plastic was found last night in the Arroyo Colorado neighborhood.

A flatbed driver passing through Bismutto and Donato Guerra streets noticed a “lump” and upon examining it discovered that it was the corpse of a woman.

When municipal agents arrived to respond to the report, they confirmed that the body was of a lifeless woman wrapped in a grey and red blanket with her legs wrapped in plastic.

The case was taken over by the Women’s Prosecutor’s Office to begin investigations and determine whether or not there is a gender relationship.

With this murder, the number of intentional homicides this month has reached 68.