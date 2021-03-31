A couple drugged and raped their five children: they made them have sex in exchange for food. The aberrant story occurred in Antioquia, Colombia. And the local police arrested Rafael Antonio Echavarría and Sister Yaneth Quintero, 39 and 32 years old respectively.

At that time, the municipal administration announced that the couple is accused “of sexual exploitation and induction to prostitution of her 5 children “, who are between 5 and 10 years old.

“The man abused his daughters of 5, 6, 8 and 10 years old and the woman abused her 7-year-old son,” said Pablo Ruiz, commander of the Metropolitan Police of Valle de Aburrá. According to the information found, Rafael and Sor “also forced the boy to have sexual relations with his sisters,” the officer told the local press.

Another detail that the authorities revealed and that caused outrage in the department, is that the parents “had sexual relations in front of their daughters”, to whom they told that “They had to learn these practices in order to satisfy different people”, according to a statement.

What the parents wanted, according to the investigation, was for their children to prostitute themselves “in exchange for money and food to support the home.”

By subjugating them, both Rafael and Sor demanded that they do whatever they wanted. The children were threatened not to receive food, and were even told that they could kill them if they refused, highlights the newspaper El Tiempo.

The minors were subjected to these harassments from 2013 to 2019, and detained must answer for crimes of abusive carnal access with minors under 14 years of age, in competition with abusive sexual act and pimping with minors under 18 years, in competition with induction to the prostitution and domestic violence.

As if that were not enough, they forced the children to consume hallucinogens. “We hope that the full weight of justice will fall on these degenerates so that they will pay for what they did with their own children. These are issues that it hurts to express, ”said the official.

The victims will be protected from the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare, where they should receive specialized assistance to recover from the years of abuse and work on its aftermath.