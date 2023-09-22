BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — In a valley filled with wind turbines and solar panels in Utah, Tim Latimer looked at a very different device that he believes could be just as powerful in combating climate change — or perhaps more so.

It was a drilling rig, transplanted from the oil fields of North Dakota. But the platform drilled for heat.

Latimer’s company, Fervo Energy, is part of an ambitious effort to unleash large amounts of geothermal energy from the Earth’s hot interior, a renewable energy source that could help displace fossil fuels.

“There is a virtually unlimited resource down there if we can access it,” Latimer said. “Geothermal does not use much land, produces no emissions and can complement wind and solar energy.”

Traditional geothermal plants, which have been around for decades, exploit natural underground hot water reservoirs to drive turbines that can generate electricity 24 hours a day. Few places have the right conditions for this. But beneath the surface there are hot, dry rocks everywhere on the planet. And by using advanced drilling techniques developed by the oil and gas industry, some experts believe it’s possible to tap into that larger reserve of heat and create geothermal energy almost anywhere. The US Department of Energy estimates there is enough energy in those rocks to power the entire United States five times over.

Dozens of geothermal companies have emerged with ideas.

Fervo is using fracking techniques to open up hot, dry rock and inject water into the fractures, creating artificial geothermal reservoirs. Eavor, a Canadian startup, is building large underground radiators using drilling methods developed in the Alberta tar sands. Others dream of using plasma or energy waves to drill deeper and tap into “superhot” temperatures that could cleanly power thousands of power plants with steam instead of coal.

Still, there are obstacles. Investors are wary of the cost and risks of new geothermal projects. Some are concerned about water use or earthquakes caused by drilling. And obtaining permits is complicated.

The growing interest is driven by how good the United States has become at drilling since the 2000s. Horizontal drilling and magnetic sensing can be adapted to geothermal, where drilling can account for half the cost of projects.

“Everyone knows about the falling costs of wind and solar,” said Cindy Taff, who worked at Shell for 36 years before joining Sage Geosystems, a geothermal startup in Houston, Texas. “But we also saw sharp declines in the costs of drilling for oil and gas during the shale revolution. “If we can bring that to geothermal, the growth could be huge.”

The boldest vision for geothermal is to drill 10 kilometers or more underground, where temperatures exceed 400 degrees Celsius. At that point, the water becomes supercritical and can contain 5 to 10 times more energy than normal steam. If it works, experts say, “superhot” geothermal energy could provide clean, abundant and cheap energy anywhere.

But reaching those depths requires futuristic tools. Quaise, a Massachusetts-based startup, wants to use millimeter waves—high-frequency microwaves—to pulverize rocks and reach depths of up to 19 kilometers.

“There are enormous engineering challenges,” said Carlos Araque, CEO of Quaise.

“But imagine if you could drill next to a coal plant and get steam hot enough to drive that plant’s turbines. Replace coal in thousands of coal plants around the world. “That is the level of geothermal we are trying to release.”

By: BRAD PLUMER