First the fashion, which spread in Campania, of dressing like Matteo Messina Denaro at the time of arrest. Now also the “goliardic” videos on TikTok. The measure is full. The regional councilor Francesco Borrelli denounced what is happening on social media. A video of a child who barely walks, dressed just like the Sicilian boss, has appeared on Tiktok. The parents, as seen in the clip, “accompany” him as if they were two carabinieri. In the background, the recorded voice of a journalist (taken from a news service) who tells of the arrest.

“The mafia is not a goliardata – explain the deputy Borrelli and the radio host Gianni Simioli who are carrying out a campaign to dissuade citizens from dressing their children for carnival like the bloodthirsty boss – there are people who have suffered, even children killed. Praising these criminals means mythologizing them. Why don’t these families dress their children like Falcone and Borsellino or like Giancarlo Siani? Why do they always exalt the bosses and never the victims and the heroes?”. See also Mille Miglia 2022, winners and final standings