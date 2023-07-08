The franchise of dragonball It has been one of the most popular for a few decades now, and that is because no matter how much time passes, products ranging from video games to movies continue to be released. That leads us to fans paying tribute to him in different ways, be it cosplaying or creating artwork.

One of these followers who calls himself salvamakoto in instagramhas paid homage to the series created by Akira Toriyama, because he decided to make a merger that we never saw on the screen or manga pages. This is the one related to Cell and android 18because although the latter was absorbed, it is very different that it joins voluntarily.

Here you can see it:

In the image it can be seen that the most defined features of each one are preserved, in the case of the Android you get to see the figure that totally defines a woman, and the head of 18. As to Cellthe distinctive tail remains with which it takes away vital energy from living beings, this is accompanied by the green color that carries with it some touches of yellow.

Undoubtedly, it is an art that fans have liked, as this is reflected in the likes of the image.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: These types of arts are very good, even the creators themselves should consider adding them to projects that are not necessarily canon. And there are games like Dragon Ball Fusions for 3DS where you play a lot with fusions.