It is well known that the world of manga and anime is still in mourning for what happened with Akira Toriyama a couple of months ago, and that has led many artists to make all kinds of tributes to make it known that his legacy will continue to live on, especially the franchise of Dragon Ball. And we are not just referring to fanatic illustrators, but also to colleagues in the industry who have made a name for themselves among the most popular ones that have reached far beyond the land of the rising sun.

On this occasion Takehiko Inouethe creator of the franchise Slam Dunk has joined in to pay the respective tribute, with an emulation of the cover of issue 17 of Dragon Ball in which Goku He is sitting on a motorcycle and looking sideways towards the back. Only this recreation has the style of this Basketball manga, which recently released a new movie in theaters.

You can see it here:

Here is the description of the franchise:

Slam Dunk is a Japanese manga and anime series that focuses on basketball. Created by Takehiko Inoue, the series has been very popular since its debut, significantly influencing interest in basketball in Japan and other countries. The story follows Hanamichi Sakuragi, a high school student known for his height, strength, and troublesome behavior. At first, Sakuragi has no interest in basketball and actually despises it, but decides to join Shohoku High School’s basketball team in order to impress Haruko Akagi, a girl he falls in love with. As the story progresses, Sakuragi falls in love with the sport and becomes committed to improving and leading his team to the national championship. Slam Dunk has been acclaimed for both its realistic depiction of basketball and the development of its characters. The series has played a major role in popularizing basketball in Japan and other Asian countries. The influence is such that it has inspired numerous sports-themed manga and anime that came after.

Remember that animes of Dragon Ball and Slam Dunkunk are available on streaming platforms.

Via: Meristation

Author’s note: The illustration looks great, and once again shows us that Goku can adapt to various styles. It would be cool to see him in Naruto’s style, unless he already exists and doesn’t know how to do it.