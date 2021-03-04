As there are always rumors around Capcom and one of its most popular franchises: resident Evil. The most interesting thing is that Resident Evil 8 Village It has not even come out and there is already news about the next title.

According to the well-known leaker of information Dusk Golem, who can you find in Twitter What @ AestheticGamer1, Capcom is already working on RE 9, but we should not expect it soon, since it is obviously in the early stages of development.

This conversation started due to the surprise on the part of the fans when he revealed that there was a period of time in which RE 2, RE 3, RE 8, Outrage, RE 4 Y RE 9 were in development at the same time, at the end of 2018.

Don’t wait anytime soon Resident Evil 9

Of course several jumped in shock at the idea that Resident Evil 9 was already cooking in the studios of CapcomHowever, the following was also clarified:

Yes, but don’t expect it anytime soon. I literally can’t see it being released before 2024. To the point that it’s not really worth even talking about right now, anything could happen to it in development, like it getting a reboot (a lot has happened in the RE series).

That said, while this game is already on wheels, it could also have some major changes, or they could even remove everything that has already been worked on and start over with another idea.

Just as this leaker commented, these types of issues are not unrelated to the franchise of Capcom and how they have worked around their games in recent years.

What do you think the next RE? Will we see it until 2025? Let us know in the comments.



