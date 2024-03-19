Putin: Opponents achieve the opposite result by intimidating Russians

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with leaders of State Duma factions, said that opponents are achieving exactly the opposite results, trying to intimidate Russians.

What our opponent does, hoping to achieve a result, he achieves a result, but exactly the opposite of what was expected, that’s all. They don't understand who they're dealing with Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state added that Russia is a community of people with common goals. According to him, the country has a common culture that unites all citizens, regardless of ethnicity and religious background.

Who did our enemy decide to intimidate? Russian people, the multinational people of Russia? This has never happened and will never happen Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, Putin spoke at the FSB board and gave the department a special instruction: he ordered to “look for traitors” and punish them by name without a statute of limitations. According to the politician, all attempts to break into Russian territory failed.

He also stated that Western countries are behind the actions of such groups, which encourage aggression against Russia.

The President called for joint efforts for the sake of Russia's interests

Putin pointed out that Russia's political leadership needs to make joint efforts for the sake of the country's interests, update approaches to solving problems, so that the people see interest at all levels.

It is very important. Something might not work out. But when our people see that all levels of government are working honestly, hard, trying their best to solve the tasks and problems of people, they will forgive a lot, they will look at a lot so nobly Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Scott Ritter noted that the re-election of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the presidential elections showed that Russian citizens trust the country's government system.

Putin described the life of Russians with the phrase “a lot of nonsense”

The president described the life of Russians with the phrase “there is still a lot of nonsense and injustice.” He called on faction leaders to work actively, noting that they cannot rest on their laurels.

We still have a lot of stupidity and injustice in the lives of our people. Starting from the lowest level and ending with the very, very highest. And we cannot now rest on our laurels, say that all this has passed, now we will sit down, sit down, as usual, and function there. No. I ask you to pay attention to this Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state noted the importance of joining forces to work in the interests of the state. He also expressed hope for constructive work with parliament, acknowledging that disputes are inevitable.

The current president received 87.28 percent of the votes in the presidential elections based on the results of processing 100 percent of the protocols. This will be Putin's fifth term as the country's leader.