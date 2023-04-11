Mexico.- The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, leads the preferences as ‘corcholata’ of Morena heading to 2024 electionas revealed by the most recent survey of The financial.

According to the poll, in March Claudia Sheinbaum prevailed with an advantage of 11 points over the foreign minister Marcelo Ebrardthe second ‘corcholata’ of Morena best positioned, five points more than what was registered last February.

The head of government of the capital monopolized 32% of the electoral preferences for the candidacy of Morena, while Ebrard had 21%; the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez15%, and Senator Ricardo Monreal only 7%.

In addition, Sheinbaum accumulates 44% of favorable opinion among those surveyed, while Ebrard 35%, Adán Augusto 29%, Monreal 24%, and the PT deputy, Gerardo Fernandez Noronawith 23% of opinions in its favor.

On the way to the 2024 elections, the intention to vote by party gives the advantage to Morena, who sweeps the poll with 48% in her favor, well above the 18% that the PAN takes in second place, and 14 % of PRI.

By blocks, Brunette and their allies of TP and EMVP they took 52% of the citizen support, while PAN, PRI and PRDwhich make up the Va por México alliance, registered 36% in their favor.

Sheinbaum leads the voting preferences for Morena’s candidacy. Image: The Financial

And the opposition?

As for the ‘corcholatas’ of the opposition, those who stood out were the senators of the PAN and PRI, lilly tellez and Claudia Ruiz Massieuwith 26 and 24% favorable opinions, although bad opinions were higher, where they accumulated 33 and 31%, respectively.

The emecista follows them Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojasmayor of Monterrey, who received 23% of citizen support, followed by the PRI Beatrice Paredeswith 19%, and the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia, which holds 18% compared to 36% of unfavorable opinions.

Regarding vote preferences, PAN member Lilly Téllez also appeared as the best positioned, with 18% in favor; then there was Claudia Ruiz, with 13%; the perredista Miguel Angel Mancera and the baker santiago creelboth with 6%, followed by the PRI members Enrique de la Madrid and Beatriz Paredes, tied with 4%.