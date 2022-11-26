All people who work in companies are aware that there are positive and negative aspects, however, a Telcel employee complained on social networks about her work at Coppel.

“They do not pay me”, said the female promoter of Telcel, because instead of showing their products at their point of sale, by having the service inside the Mexican store, Coppel, they make her perform another type of service.

The viral video was published by the ‘Alejandra Mena’ account through the TikTok platform, along with the description, “I am a promoter for Telcel, and I work at Coppel, but…”.

Following this, the young woman shows that despite being hired by the Telcel company, and her duty is to be offering clients cell phone promotions, including plans, recharges and customer service, having the point of sale inside from a Coppel branch, they make her do something else.

The girl shows that they put her to sanitize, put gel on the door and take the temperature of the clientsto supervise that they take the correct measures to prevent covid19.

Which surprises her, because she is paid to be a promoter for Telcel, not to serve Coppel’s assistants at the entrance of the door and welcome him.

Therefore, it created controversy among Internet users, since there are those who affirm that by being within Coppel, they make them do other things also related to the company born in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Among the comments, Internet users pointed out, “Well, you offer Telcel services at the entrance and a “Good morning and welcome to the Telcel module” and specific that everything is Telcel, not Coppel.”