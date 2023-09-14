“The last out has not yet been called,” said the president of the Río Fuerte Sur Farmers Association (AARFS) when referring to criticism situation faced by dam reservoirs.

César Galaviz Lugo acknowledged that without a doubt this is a very complicated situation, where it is most likely that there will be a restriction, due to the date we are on and the water that so far has managed to recover the dams but, he insisted, we must wait

“I keep thinking, I am of the opinion that the last out has not yet been called and that we have to wait until the end of the month. The situation is critical, it is complicated, but we hope that in the next few days something will happen, with the forecasts, Well, you never know.”

The leader of the farmers stated that Conagua assigns water for the period with the volumes that are captured until the last day of September and because there are still about 19 days left for this to happen, we have to wait.