THEY DON’T LIKE THE STADIUM! Low ticket sales for the National Classic; America fans don’t respond

This weekend will see another edition of the National Classic of the Liga MX between America and Chivasalthough this clash will have something peculiar, since the Eagles will use the home field Sports City Stadiumdue to the renovations that are being carried out in the Azteca Stadiumalthough this still does not please the blue-cream fans, as once again there is a low ticket sales as in their other home matches.
He ESTO newspaper reported that the exclusive sale for Americanista season ticket holders has had an irregular result and there are still tickets for a large part of the stadium, so a full house is not expected. Southern areas 18, 19 and 20, as well as North 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 are practically sold, but the rest of the areas of the property continue with prices, from 793 pesos to 1,159 in the lowest area.
The newspaper explains that normally, at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, a large part of the sales are made during the days of the subscribers and there are few tickets left when it opens to the general public. Even so, the ticket offices of the building in the Nochebuena neighborhood will open on Thursday and Friday, since the idea is that on the day of the event, tickets will no longer be sold at the site, however, it seems that their plan will not be as expected.
Thanks to the fact that they left the Nest, throughout the 2024 Opening the America has been one of the teams that has registered the worst entries, something that could be seen when they collided with Querétaro and Pueblasince against the Gallos Blancos there were nine thousand 997 people, while against La Franja eleven thousand 978 were present, far from those spectacular entrances in the Aztec.
It will be this Saturday, September 14, when the Brazilian team André Jardine receive the Sacred Flock, a duel of vital importance for the two-time champion, who has only been able to win two of the six games he has played, which has him in twelfth place in the standings with just six points, which he obtained by beating the Querétaro and Juarezsince it has fallen in front of the Saint Louis, Tigers, Puebla and Blue Cross.
