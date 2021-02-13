The founders of Triana, in an image from the seventies. From left to right, Eduardo Rodríguez, Jesús de la Rosa and Juan José Palacios ‘Tele’.

The only living component of Triana retired from music 32 years ago. Eduardo Rodríguez Rodway has lived in Los Caños de Meca (Cádiz) since then. Today he is 75 years old. He is in good health despite osteoarthritis that prevents him from playing any instrument. Keep five guitars. Also a keyboard. Rodríguez resides in an idyllic place, in the mountains and 400 meters from the sea. He is accompanied by his wife, with whom he has been for 50 years. They have two children and two grandchildren, who live in the United States and the Canary Islands. Rodríguez enjoys these days taking bucolic walks along a lonely Cadiz beach. It’s taken away from everything: just sip a wine now and then.

He invested well what he earned from Triana and built a house in Los Caños, as well as some small adjoining apartments, which he now rents. It also gets some copyright. A quiet life. Or almost. There is something that steals your sleep and fills you with fury: a group by the name of Triana that performs and releases albums without any of the original members of the legendary trio. “Everything that I built right off the bat, people come and steal it from me. No man no. And furthermore, deceiving people. Saying they are Triana when they are not ”, he says. He has sued them. February 23 is the view in Seville.

The struggle for the name and legacy of Triana has little to do with the peace that comes from listening to his healing music: songs like Open the door, your coldness, a night of desperate love or In the lake. Gonzalo García Pelayo was the promoter of Triana. He signed them in the mid-seventies for the Gong record label, he trusted them despite the poor sales of his first album, The backyard (today considered a basic stone of Andalusian rock), and saw them become a phenomenon, selling thousands of copies and reaching number one in Los 40 Principales. García-Pelayo defines the music of the Sevillian trio (formed in Madrid) as “spiritual food”. “Nobody in rock in Spain has gone as deep as them. Outside of it perhaps only Camarón reached such deep places. To many people his lyrics opened the meaning of life. His concerts were an oratory ”, he reflects today.

Triana did not turn on immediately. They arose in a Spain still bound by Francoism. In the mid-seventies, melodic singers such as Camilo Sesto (with Melina) or light proposals such as Georgie dann (The Bimbo) or Riot 75 (Take out the whiskey, Cheli). Triana was a different thing: her debut (The backyard, 1975) started with Open the door, a 10 minute song of deep solemnity. “The ideology was to vindicate the Andalusian, but outside the clichés. Do not copy foreign patterns. We took rock as a universal language that someone from Utrera and San Francisco can understand, and we gave it the flamenco duende ”, describes Eduardo Rodríguez (guitar), who formed Triana together with Jesús de la Rosa (voice and keyboards) and Juan Jose Palacios TV (drums). The first two Sevillians and Tele born in Cádiz, but living in the Andalusian capital since the age of two.

Until the second album (Children of overwhelm, 1977) did not begin to penetrate. With the third (Shadow and light, 1979) the explosion came. They called it Andalusian rock and it fused flamenco with the progressive rock of King Crimson or Pink Floyd. Smash started it, Triana were the kings, and Alameda, Guadalquivir, Cai, Mezquita or Miguel Ríos de Al Andalus… The lyrics of Jesús de la Rosa and his redemptive way of singing connected with the people. For a country with freedoms curtailed by the long dictatorship it was important to listen Rumor, where De la Rosa intones: “The guitar in the morning spoke to him of freedom.” OR Children of overwhelm: “I want to feel something that smells of life to me, that my blood runs crazy with passion.” OR In the lake, where he describes a trip triggered by LSD: “We met there, and everything started to emerge, like a dream.”

On October 13, 1983, when the trio had lost prominence devoured by the thriving Movida, an accident on a Burgos highway stopped them dead. The Citroen BX driven by Jesús de la Rosa, the main composer and soul of the group, crashed into a van that was traveling in the opposite direction. The musician came from a concert in San Sebastián: Triana had played in a solidarity recital for those affected by the floods in the Basque Country. The other two members drove their respective vehicles. De la Rosa was transferred to a nearby hospital. He entered conscious. It didn’t seem dangerous. Even his wife, Monica, who traveled to Burgos, returned to Madrid, given that it was not very serious, to be next to the couple’s second child, 20 days old at that time. However, complications arose during the windpipe operation and the singer died. It was already October 14. De la Rosa was 35 years old.

“I suffered a deep depression from which it was difficult for me to get out. The category of Jesus as a musician was supreme, and as a friend and as a person ”, Rodríguez confesses today. And he reveals: “One day, in Granada. Jesus told Tele and me: ‘Hey, if someone dies in the effort of our music, Triana is over.’ The three of us nodded. We hugged each other and that was a pact of honor. I have fulfilled it; Tele, no, it failed. He did not respect the pact of honor that the three of us made ”.

Rodríguez published two solo albums (one dedicated to De la Rosa) with little repercussion and withdrew permanently in 1987. “I decided to leave because I had fulfilled myself and all my musical pretensions,” he says now. Tele left the first line of music and even spent a season in the United States. He also took care to register the name of the group, a key fact in this story. In 1994, the drummer took Triana back “because he needed money”, according to some sources. Legally he could because the registry is in his name. As a singer he signed Juan Reina, an experienced musician (He was in Arrajatabla, with Raimundo Amador) and as guitarist Luis Cobo Manglis, historical Andalusian rock, member of Guadalquivir and who played with the original Triana. The thing was serious.

García-Pelayo: “The truth is that Juan Reina’s group sounds wonderful. They are very faithful to the spirit of Triana. I’ve seen them live and they seem fantastic ”. In 2002, Tele passed away from an aneurysm after a concert. He was 58 years old. Since then Rodríguez is the only survivor of the trio. But Triana has more lives: Juan Reina moved on, now without any of the founders. “When Tele died we had 47 concerts signed and he died in the first. The widow and her lawyer asked me to please do the concerts because they needed the money. I told them: ‘I get on stage, but the moment I hear a boo I get off and I don’t play with Triana anymore.’ That has never happened ”, says Reina by phone.

And he adds: “My lawyer tells me that Eduardo should not have sued me. I am one more musician of the band that Tele set up. The heirs to the brand, who are Tele’s widow and her two children, can do whatever they want with the name. Like Eduardo, he thinks I’m the one driving. But that is a lie. What happens is that she is not involved in the world of music and delegates to me the theme of manager. But I don’t make any decisions. All are taken by the widow and the children ”.

Rodríguez explains his reasons: “I reluctantly consented while Tele was alive that it continue as Triana. Because I thought: ‘You have to eat, and well…’. I consented, but was totally against. Once Tele died, as he registered the name, behind my back, the widow took the opportunity right away to bring out a group called Triana. I told them to stop because if I did not sue them, for intellectual property. Because this is a legacy, it is not a name. And the only legitimate person is me ”. This newspaper has contacted Tele’s widow, who has refused to speak.

The demand carries an economic implication. Reina: “Morally I can understand Eduardo, but the moment he asks for money, 33% of everything the group has won in 12 years… If you ask for money, you lose morality. I see it that way ”. Reina claims that she charges 300 euros per concert. Some successful tours: in 2016, at an Andalusian rock festival with Medina Azahara and Alameda, they filled the Rocío Jurado auditorium in Seville with 8,000 people. “We did about 30 or 40 performances a year. But since 2016 Eduardo began to send letters to town halls and told them that they were hiring false Triana. And we dropped a lot of bowling pins. Before the pandemic we did between 15 and 20 ”, reports Reina. “I don’t live alone in Triana, obviously. I have my studio, where I make productions ”, he says.

A conflict with grudges and mistrust with a complicated solution. García-Pelayo offers himself as a mediator: “It is a false problem. They are both right. Triana comes out at first as an idea from Eduardo, who is the one who recruits Jesús and Tele. But it is also true that the brand was registered by Tele. The same would be fixed if the group Triana 2 or something similar is called ”.

While the music of Triana has been influencing Spanish pop and rock for 50 years (Medina Azahara, Manolo García, Ketama, Extremoduro, Los Planetas or the recent Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba or María José Llergo) and causing a sensation every time you hear of harmony and calm, Rodríguez’s words break the reverie: “It hurts me a lot to get here to clarify everything, but they won’t stop me until I die”.