Spain. – After having a humiliation in public during the award ceremony of “The 40 Music Awards” the influencer Kunno broke the silence and told the haters that “they did not leave their ranch” after being depreciated by the musician David Guetta.

The controversy began when videos of Papi Kunno circulated on social networks presenting an important category of the musical award of “The 40 Music Awards” where Dj David Guetta emerged victorious. Previously, the musician went to collect his award on the stage where the tiktoker Kunno was.

Being close to Kunno in the videos you can see how the greeting of David Guetta’s kiss was left in the air. Given this, thousands of users through social networks quickly made the videos and the name of both celebrities trend for the awkward moment they lived and was self-appointed by “haters” or fans like: “David Guetta rejected Kunno’s greeting during an award ceremony.

However, the tik toker Kunno or better known by Papi Kunno who has more than 20 million Tik Tok followers He came out to defend himself amid the controversy that David Guetta ignored him assuring that the musician had behaved like a gentleman and did not ignore him, as many have been reported.

“People, here in Spain people greet each other with a double kiss, so believe me that, if many people would have greeted him before, he must have been with that mentality that greets people with a kiss, that is, here even the men greet each other with two kisses, women, everyone, but since the people who are speaking do not leave their ranch, they do not know other cultures”. Kuno declared.

Likewise, Kunno also I lashed out at Maryfer Centenom content creator who is dedicated to reading body language and analyzes important celebrities, before this, the Graphologist as she is best known, analyzed the language of David Guetta at the moment he greeted Kunno and explained that the influencer had invaded the personal space of the artist.

As far as Kunno did not think this and I cross her out that “she did not know how to read” and “ridiculous” after having analyzed the video where thousands of users assure that Kunno was ignored by David Guetta for not greeting him properly at the awards show from the “40 Music Awards” ceremony