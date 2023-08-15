Michael Ortega exploded. The Colombian soccer player, who plays in Bolivia with The Strongest, received threats on his social networks, and that they have messed with his two children, sending him images of their little ones, and that, rightly, makes him very angry.

‘They don’t know who I am’

Michael Ortega (right) now plays on The Strongest. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The Strongest is first in the Bolivian League, with 46 points. However, with ten days to go before the end of the championship, the fans protest the situation of the club. There was even the departure of the Portuguese coach Ricardo Formosinho, who went to direct football in Egypt.

“I have received threats from people, I don’t know who it is, messing with my children through networks, sending me photos of them. These are things that have never happened to me. One looks at how humanity is today… let’s hope everything goes well,” Ortega denounced.

And to the threats received, Ortega also responded with threats to those who have sent him the photos of his children. Thus, Michael warned: “My children are fine in Colombia, although I can tell those people who threaten that they don’t even dare to touch them. They don’t know who I am or what people I’m with there. I have many friends who are with me and we are there, for whatever they want, for whatever they need… I make it public because that is very careful, they are things that are not right ”.

“They are people who write in Portuguese about all things. Let’s hope this doesn’t reach the elderly because I have people in Colombia who take great care of me, from the heart,” stressed Michael Ortega.

