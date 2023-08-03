Emerson Rosa wanted to surprise his wife after buying a new car. Since the 32-year-old Brazilian started dating Kerileine Fernanda (33) they dreamed of having their own vehicle.

Kery’s pregnancy, as her family call her, seemed like the ideal time to make her dream come true.

The surprise happened in May of last year. Emerson recorded the moment he gave his partner the surprise.

In the video, she leaves the house with a helmet in hand. “Hey, where is our motorcycle?” she asks her husband.

He then hands her a key. Kery soon realizes that it was a car key and runs to a vehicle parked next to her.

“It’s our first car,” she says excitedly as she opens the door.

The video went viral, had millions of views and earned the couple thousands of comments from excited people congratulating them.

“Nowadays, watching that video is very painful,” Emerson said in another TikTok post published a year later.

“A lot of people watch that video and move on to the next one (from another profile on TikTok). They don’t see our current reality,” he stated.

Ivy, the couple’s daughter, has cerebral palsy. Now 11 months old, the baby makes few movements, spends his days in bed and survives with the help of braces.

Her condition was caused by a brain injury that she sustained from complications while hospitalized for a urinary tract infection.

“The doctors, when they look at their exams, say that the brain damage was very serious, practically irreversible. They only rule out brain death because he has some slight movements. And it has no forecast of improvement, ”explains Emerson.

The days are difficult for the girl’s parents, who do everything possible with the help of caregivers to provide Ivy with the best possible conditions.

But the positive comments about the car gift keep coming. They multiplied in May, when it was one year since the video went viral.

At that time, Ivy was in serious condition in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), one of the many admissions that became routine in her short life.

“All the comments are based on that moment of greatest joy, not on our lives. Reading those comments and knowing what we’re going through today is really hard,” Emerson said on TikTok.

Millions of views

Ivy’s arrival was unplanned, but it came at a good time, the couple say, as they were in good financial times.

Kery worked as a salesperson. Emerson sang in bars and nightclubs in the Santa Bárbara d’Oeste region, in the interior of the state of Sao Paulo, where they live.

They say that when they found out about the pregnancy they felt joy. The couple made videos for the internet, but the posts didn’t get many views.

In this period, the two lived a good financial stage and began to talk frequently about the desire to buy a car.

“Kery knew I was already looking for a vehicle, but I didn’t say so when I was able to close the deal,” Emerson says.

The surprise video reached over 10 million views on TikTok alone in a few days; currently accumulates more than 12.5 million. That’s not counting the success on other platforms.

They even participated in a television program to talk about that moment.

The couple decided to take advantage of their popularity on the networks to invest more in video productions and, since then, they have shared various daily situations.

What happened to Ivy?

Ivy’s parents say the baby had no health problems until she was two months old.

She required admission at that time to treat a urinary infection that did not appear to be very serious. But the outlook worsened.

The parents assure that she had three cardiorespiratory arrests in about 40 days and, in one of them, she suffered a brain injury, which almost killed her and left a serious sequel.

In order to care for their daughter with cerebral palsy, the couple had to change their lives completely.

She stopped working and he left the stage to work as a driver for an application with the car they bought last year.

“I started taking trips on the app because the hours are more flexible so I can be more available to take care of Ivy,” Emerson explains.

Ivy gets all the medical care she needs at home, paid for by her health plan.

Their parents also depend on the financial support of close relatives.

“We pay for his health plan and I try to get, as a driver, the basics for food and rent. And for other expenses, such as medicines and other household bills, we receive help from relatives”, explains the father.

“We even did raffles to raise money,” adds Kery.

couple life today

The couple remains active on social media. In them they talk about their daughter’s story and even earn some money -little, they say- with the videos posted on TikTok.

They claim that they do not regret sharing the surprise video last year.

But it saddens them to remember that moment of joy when other profiles on social networks re-share that post, which is inevitably accompanied by new congratulations from people who are unaware of the difficulties they currently face.

“It still hurts, anything that reminds you of what it was like before it all happened, before she got sick. It’s horrible to see comments on that car video,” says Emerson, who is primarily responsible for video sharing about the family on social media.

Kery says he takes the positive feedback they still get a little better.

“I can’t sink, I need to face it head on and understand now to be strong and take care of her. But of course it hurts, it hurts a lot,” he says.

In the midst of difficulties, the couple embraces in the hope that some treatment can help their daughter get better.

“Doctors say that his damage is practically irreversible. There are treatments under development, which have a very low chance of success, but may give some possibilities for the future, such as a stem cell treatment”, comments Emerson.

These treatments for cases of cerebral palsy like the girl’s are still under study.

To alleviate the problems, the couple tries to lighten the routine. One way to do this is to celebrate the daughter’s “birthday-months”.

The last celebration had as its theme the series “Chaves”, as the Mexican program “El Chavo del 8” is known in Brazil, with a costume for Ivy.

They say it’s a way to relax, even though your daughter doesn’t respond to stimuli.

In the midst of intensive care, Kery says that she and her husband are learning to cope with the new phase of life, despite many difficult moments.

“Today I saw some children playing in the street when I left home. And that hurts, you know? I think: will I experience this one day with my daughter?

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.