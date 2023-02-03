Friday, February 3, 2023
“They don’t know that she is his girlfriend”: they reveal the relationship of Piqué’s children with Clara Chía

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2023
in Sports
Shakira and Piqué, meeting for child custody
Photo:

Screenshots from ‘CHANCE’ videos

The player already lives with his new partner. However, the environment is still not ‘100% transparent’.

The ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué continues to be marked by his separation from Shakira. The former Barcelona player was ‘talk’ in the tabloids this Thursday on account of his birthday and that of the Colombian artist.

For the interest of the ‘paparazzi’, several cakes arrived at Shakira’s house with images alluding to their separation and, of course, the echoes of the singer’s latest musical release.

Now, with that background image, Laura Fa and Lorena Vásquez, the popular ‘Mamarazzis’, who revealed the crisis of the ex-partner at the time, report new details of Piqué’s relationship with his current girlfriend, the young Clara Chía Martí .

“For Piqué’s children, Chía is a friend”they assure.

‘She is a friend’

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira.

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerarpique / BZRP Music Sessions #53 – The Orchard Music

According to Fa and Vásquez, the minors do not know that Clara Chía is their father’s girlfriend. “For Milan and Sasha she is a friend”they say in ‘El Periódico’.

According to the entertainment journalists, the time for the children of Shakira and Piqué to know the true role of the young woman will come later.

For now, the media impact of the separation from their parents is enough.

