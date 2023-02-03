“They don’t know that she is his girlfriend”: they reveal the relationship of Piqué’s children with Clara Chía

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Screenshots from ‘CHANCE’ videos
The player already lives with his new partner. However, the environment is still not ‘100% transparent’.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué continues to be marked by his separation from Shakira. The former Barcelona player was ‘talk’ in the tabloids this Thursday on account of his birthday and that of the Colombian artist.
For the interest of the ‘paparazzi’, several cakes arrived at Shakira’s house with images alluding to their separation and, of course, the echoes of the singer’s latest musical release.
Now, with that background image, Laura Fa and Lorena Vásquez, the popular ‘Mamarazzis’, who revealed the crisis of the ex-partner at the time, report new details of Piqué’s relationship with his current girlfriend, the young Clara Chía Martí .
“For Piqué’s children, Chía is a friend”they assure.
(Latest: It wasn’t just jam: the photos of Piqué that detective would have taken of Shakira.)
‘She is a friend’
According to Fa and Vásquez, the minors do not know that Clara Chía is their father’s girlfriend. “For Milan and Sasha she is a friend”they say in ‘El Periódico’.
According to the entertainment journalists, the time for the children of Shakira and Piqué to know the true role of the young woman will come later.
For now, the media impact of the separation from their parents is enough.
(Recommended: Alejandro González launches the battle cry in Davis: ‘The head is worth double’).
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#dont #girlfriend #reveal #relationship #Piqués #children #Clara #Chía
Leave a Reply