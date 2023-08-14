When Jennifer Coolidge and Jeremy Allen White chatted in chats Actors on Actors organized by the magazine Variety, the actress confessed to the protagonist of The Bear, series broadcast in Spain by Disney+ (and whose new season arrives on the 16th of this month) where he plays a tormented-but-sexy chef, that cooks have always been very attractive to him for offering an “irresistible sense of control”. In it, Carmy Berzatto (White) is an award-winning chef from New York who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his late brother’s failing restaurant. And after the success of the series, the appeal of the guild is back in vogue.

For Anthony Bourdain, the rebellious kitchen superstar, who passed away in 2018, the magnetic power of the apron was born with Marco Pierre White, terrifying child of the restoration of the United Kingdom. In January 1995, at the age of 33, White, a long-haired chef who knew how to pose and did it with an apron and a cigarette, became the first Briton to be awarded three Michelin stars. The kitchen, in Bourdain’s opinion, had been a reviled area until the arrival of the book whiteheat, where the moody chef, instantly turned into sex symbol between stoves There was someone who branded white heat as gastro-pornand the truth is that since then there have been many chefs who have ended up seeing themselves as desired as rock and movie stars.

“I suppose it has to do with the erotics of power: now a chef is not a man who wears fish scales stuck to his eyelashes and cleans calf liver, but a star, with his media exposure and everything that entails. Seeing them sensual, at the union level, is difficult for me, but perhaps it has to do with the idea that, during a possible seduction process, they are going to feed you well… And that is really sexy!”, he declares to ICON Mònica Escudero, journalist specializing in gastronomy.

Since chefs are people used to literally having the upper hand, making quick decisions and managing difficulties and unforeseen events in a short time, their appeal to others falls out of the question, according to Carles Gassó, from DO Restaurant, at the Le Meridien Ra hotel in Tarragona. “To take control of a kitchen you have to assume responsibilities such as staff management, expenses or guarantee the quality of the dishes that are served. All of this entails a great responsibility that, if you don’t know how to manage it, can create big problems for yourself”, he explains. “The chef is quite an obsessive person with work, everything has to be under control and there is a very perfectionist part of him,” argues Aitor López, chef at Citrus del Tancat.

From the intimacy of the kitchen to the hypervisibility of television

Yeah white heat made Marco Pierre White a kind of gastronomic Jim Morrison capable of swinging the knife as if it were a guitar, today it is cooking shows that have turned the kitchen into an aspirational place. Paula Sumasi, creator of culinary content, believes that many children, just as before they wanted to be soccer players, now they want to be chefs. “It’s probably a consequence of the talent shows also, from the patina of glamor that has been given to cooks from the press”, he says. Figures like Jordi Cruz have their audience as sex symbols and the contestants of masterchef sometimes reach the category of idols. “After appearing in masterchef The people who ask me for photos and autographs have multiplied,” says Yong Wu Nagahira, chef at Ikigai Velazquez.

Carlos Fernández-Miranda, chef of Viceroy, He acknowledges that, before the boom in these formats, the profession was by no means idealized. “If you said you were a cook, they looked at you a little badly. It has happened like when Tom Cruise starred in Cocktail [1988] and suddenly all the teenagers wanted to be waiters. Now it is common for them to ask to meet us and take photos with us, ”she says. “It is true that the figure of the chef, for two decades, has become very influential. In the end, cooking is synonymous with health, it is culture and it is happiness, which is why I think people admire chefs and want to visit their restaurants”, reflects Mario Sandoval, chef at Coque, Coquetto and QÚ.

“In Spain, a large part of the responsibility for this fever for cooking fell on Ferran Adrià, when he was crowned the best chef in the world in 2003 and media such as The New York Times and the world They dedicated covers to it. That was 20 years ago, and chef fever has only grown. Who does not know Martín Berasategui, the Roca brothers or Dabiz Muñoz? And it is easy to understand why they fascinate us: they are, at the same time, creators and successful professionals. In addition, many of them are very aware of the importance of image and public relations, which is why they promote their appearances. As a medium, we have realized that the more important the chef is, the more open he is to being interviewed and photographed ”, says María José Gómez, editorial director of Time Out Barcelonaorganizer in turn of the gastronomic festival Time To Eat Fest.

“Welcome to the dream world of Dabiz Muñoz”. This is how chef David Muñoz presents his cuisine to diners on the cover of the DiverXo website, his restaurant in Madrid, which is part of the exclusive list of Michelin Guide winners.

Miguel Caño, chef of cloudy, observes that everything that has to do with cooking and chefs is also reaching a certain importance thanks to the virtual universe: “The networks have generated windows so that the public can look and observe through them. Sometimes, mythological Herculine beings with presumed virtues and forces almost superhuman are originated or idealized. It is still a precious profession, but hard and full of sacrifice. I like to think of the chef as a craftsman who is recognized for his good work”.

And what about them?

Nigella Lawson is a British chef considered, in turn, a kind of sex symbol homeland. She is an author and television animal, she has assured that in her books she wants to send a very clear message: that women also have the right to enjoy food and not just cook it. “Women have traditionally been educated to provide food, but not to enjoy it, and that is a horrible thing,” she explained. in an interview to The Cut. In the year 2000 he published How to Be a Domestic Goddess (in Spanish, ‘How to be a domestic goddess’), a title full of irony that underlines her belief that anything that enhances the traditionally feminine spectrum has always been considered anti-feminist. “Actually, it is a space that we should reclaim,” she says. “I think in the end men are talked about as great creators and women as welcoming creatures, as if it were women’s job to provide a warm and sparkling home environment. And I don’t think that’s true, but it seems to me that men command a different kind of respect than cooking in general.”

Iolanda Bustos, a biodynamic chef and alchemist specializing in contemporary cuisine with millennial roots, believes that one of the problems that prevent more women from running the kitchens of large restaurants is their schedules. “Many women, when we see that the demands and schedules of a restaurant cannot be reconciled with our personal lives, we end up setting up our own restaurant or gastronomic business to continue working on what we are passionate about,” she points out.

simmering anxiety

While the protagonist of The Bear is undoubtedly the most desired chef of the moment on television thanks to his tattoos and that complicated character not exempt from traumas, on the other side of the scale is the sweet chef from Emily in Paris, a handsome Frenchman whose biggest concern is deciding between two women as he bids for a Michelin star as easily as someone taking a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower. But the bad boy in the kitchen is the one who is irresistible, because the charm of Marco Pierre White lay precisely in his character. Videos where his anger reached boiling point in the kitchen became popular and Gordon Ramsay drank from them, then protecting her from him. But is bad grapes an inherent quality of a star chef? “We work under pressure for almost the entire working day and this creates a lot of stress and anxiety problems”, admits Carles Gassó. “The kitchen is a medium in which things, by themselves, get worse: sauces are reduced excessively, a preparation burns if there is no control or any preparation can spoil in seconds if it is not attentive” , points out, meanwhile, Miguel Caño.

It is possible, then, that this absolute control is what is most fascinating for the world: men who, faced with a volcano about to explode (or a stew about to go bad), maintain their mettle and emerge victorious. “Most chefs, with time and discipline, manage to manage stress in order to be in control, because otherwise it would only produce chaos,” believes Antonio del Álamo, from Felisa House. Apply that to life and there you will find the answer.

