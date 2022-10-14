Spain.- Joan Laportapresident of Barcelona He has made the team’s fans very alert after confirming that he will travel to Paris to present the Ballon d’Or and, incidentally, will look for a way to talk to Lionel Messi, for whom he has prepared an event in his honor, which has generated a lot of expectation about whether there will be any invitation from the manager to a possible return of the player.

The director confessed that he will take advantage of the gala of the Golden Ball which will take place this Monday, but he will seek to have a private moment with the Argentine who may not be at the gala because surprisingly he is not among the 30 players listed to fight for the award, given this he hopes that once the event is over he can meet with him to do something more private.

“We culés always have him in our memories. This Sunday will be the 18th anniversary of his debut with Barca, we plan to make some details in private. We know his entire successful career. Surely I will see him on Monday in Paris, for the Ballon de Gold”, commented Joan Laporta. In the same way, he took the opportunity to emphasize that it will not be a possible invitation to return because it is not the time yet.

“He is a player of the PSG and we would not do anyone any favors, we must respect it. The recognition of Leo is very present to us. There are many culés who continue to carry

Leo’s shirt”, he sentenced for Barca TV.

We recommend you read

Seville rejects the request of the Mexican National Team and will not yield Tecatito Corona

Lionel Messi is currently experiencing a complicated issue because he was recently injured which has kept him away from the courts very shortly after the Qatar 2022 World Cup starts, while Barcelona is not having a good time either, his time at the Champions League is getting worse and worse and close to being out of the competition.