Reggio Calabria, illegally moved bodies to make room for new burials: 16 arrests

For years they had moved bodies to make room for new burials, in a sort of “parallel management” of the cemetery in a municipality of Reggio Calabria. For this reason sixteen people were arrested in the provinces of Reggio, Milan and Vicenza in execution of a precautionary custody order issued by the investigating judge at the request of the Palmi prosecutor Emanuele Crescenti. Among those arrested are the former cemetery caretaker, now retired, and three local entrepreneurs who are administrators of two funeral homes. Overall, 70 people are under investigation. An area of ​​the cemetery seized.

The 16 arrested are believed, in various capacities, to be involved in illicit operations hidden behind the regular management of the municipal cemetery where they had created, according to the investigators, a “parallel management” of the cemetery compared to that of the Municipality.

