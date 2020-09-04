Parties registered in 2020 are counting on successful elections to regional parliaments in the course of a single voting day (UBD). This was reported to Izvestia by the leadership of political forces … So, the party leader “For the Truth” Zakhar Prilepin spoke about active work in nine regions , but complained that not everyone knows about the merger yet. New People announced their plans to take seats in four regional parliaments … The same number of subjects will be stormed by the Direct Democracy Party … And here in Green Alternative reported a point approach and selected only two subjects where the environmental agenda is strong. Experts believe that only New People and the For Truth party have a chance of success in regional campaigns.

Points count for autumn

Elections of deputies to 11 regional parliaments will be held during the upcoming single voting day … Not only representatives of political forces well-known to Russians, but also candidates from young parties will apply for the seats of “people’s representatives” in the legislative assemblies of the constituent entities. The Ministry of Justice told Izvestia that four political associations were registered in 2020. Among them are the parties “New People”, “For Truth”, “Green Alternative” and the Party of Direct Democracy.

All new forces will take part in a single voting day. And each of them counts on success in the elections to regional parliaments. In particular, the leader of the party told Izvestia about this. “For the truth” Zakhar Prilepin. He reported on the work of his colleagues on the eve of the EDG in nine regions. We are talking about preparations for elections to regional parliaments in Ryazan, Belgorod, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kostroma, Novosibirsk, Chelyabinsk and Magadan regions. In addition, a campaign is under way for elections to the Tambov City Duma.

The founder of the political party “For Truth”, writer Zakhar Prilepin (left) at the founding congress of the party Photo: RIA Novosti / Vitaly Belousov

– Naturally, we count on a result that will be joyful for us. Although we understand that in some regions the positions are stronger, while in others they are weaker. For example, positions in the Ryazan region are strong – I come from there, I grew up there … We started working there long before the elections, ”said Zakhar Prilepin.

The head of the party nevertheless noted that in some regions, political power is faced with low recognition. For example, according to him, the process of “identification” is underway in the Magadan region … At the same time, the party works with the same efficiency in all regions, without making any distinction between Ryazan and Magadan, the head of the association explained.

Active work on the eve of the EDG is carried out and “New people”. The press service of the Izvestia association reported that candidates for deputies of regional and city parliaments were announced in 12 regions. …

– We We positively assess our chances in those regions where the lists for participation in the elections of deputies to legislative assemblies are registered. These are Novosibirsk, Kaluga, Ryazan and Kostroma regions. We count on victory in them , – told in the party.

One million chance

Other political forces have chosen targeted tactics of work. The chairman of the Green Alternative party Ruslan Khvostov told Izvestia about the targeted election campaign in only two regions.

– We have nominated candidates for regional parliaments of the Chelyabinsk region and the Komi Republic. These are only two subjects, but we are absolutely sure of both … This is due to the fact that these regions have a strong environmental agenda, so we expect to receive mandates in both regions, – said the head of the party.

In total, the party hopes to get three mandates in these regions, the head of the political force said.

The Direct Democracy Party will take part in the elections to the Legislative Assembly of the Voronezh, Ryazan, Kaluga and Irkutsk regions.

Participants of the congress of the party “New People” Photo: RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov

– Voronezh and Kaluga seem to us the most interesting regions. We have the strongest teams there, the strongest candidates. therefore we consider these regions as the most promising – Timofey Shevyakov, the press secretary and head of the regional administration of the party, told Izvestia.

But experts believe that not all new political forces will be able to get seats in regional parliaments. Political analyst Dmitry Fetisov told Izvestia that representatives of Novye Lyudi and the For Truth party have the highest chances of becoming deputies in the constituent entities.

– Most likely, “For Pravda” will get seats in the Ryazan region, and “New People” will get several seats in Novosibirsk. These are isolated cases and this is possible only with the active support of the administrative resource , – added the expert.

Now none of these projects has a chance to be elected to the State Duma in 2021 , Dmitry Fetisov noted. Dmitry Orlov, General Director of the Agency for Political and Economic Communications (APEC), also agrees with this position.

– The political projects “New People” and “For Truth” have some chances in the elections to regional legislative assemblies in 2020. The possibility of these parties forming mini-factions in the State Duma is still difficult to assess … In any case, the campaigns of these parties in the 2020 elections are noticeable, but there has not yet been a breakthrough in terms of their perception by the population, the expert noted.

Dmitry Orlov suggested: this may be due to the fact that the campaign of the new parties started too late. This will have to be compensated for by active work in the period before the elections to the State Duma , added the specialist. The head of APEC also stressed that the main players in the party field are United Russia, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and the Liberal Democratic Party.