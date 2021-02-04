OSLO – July 22, 2011 is etched into the national consciousness of Norway.

That day, a right-wing extremist detonated a bomb in Oslo and then launched a shooting at a youth summer camp in the small Utoya island.

In the years since the massacre, Norway has struggled to cope with the trauma of that day.

That effort has been particularly intense in the mainland communities surrounding Utoya, who have been in a deep dilemma over how to commemorate the 69 people killed there.

Anders Behring Breivik, a right-wing extremist who confessed to an attack and mass shooting that killed 77 people on July 22, 2011. AP Photo / Lise Aserud, Scanpix Norway).

The most recent disagreement dividing the community is over the construction of a permanent public monument in a port on the other side of the island.

That issue is at the center of a demand filed in district court in the nearby town of Honefoss by a handful of local residents against the state and the Workers’ Youth League, the youth wing of a political party that organized the summer camp.

Residents question the location of a memorial near Utoya .. Photo Kyrre Lien for The New York Times.

Residents say the monument, which is under construction, risks turning the area into a destination for the tragedy tourism and could re-traumatize the inhabitants.

But many families of the victims disagree.

“It will be a dignified and beautiful location,” said Lisbeth Kristine Royneland, whose daughter Synne Royneland was among the youths killed in Utoya.

“It is a place where we can bring future generations, to learn, to remember.”

The government had promised to establish two public monuments shortly after the attack – one in Oslo and one near Utoya.

None of the official national monuments have been built, although one was placed temporary in the capital.

Ole Hauge Bendiksen, an attorney representing residents who oppose the project, said his clients wanted construction to be halted or moved over mental health concerns.

“We have to live with him reminder every day, ”said Anne Gry Ruud, one of the residents involved in the lawsuit.

“We all need to keep the memory of the terrorist act, it is the worst we have experienced. But we have the memory in our own neighborhood ”.

Paal Martin Sand, a lawyer for the Workers’ Youth League, said he and his clients believe the memorial is important to the families of the victims, to the injured and survivors, and to Norway as a society.

He noted that the recent rise of the extreme right in Europe and the United States, it makes the monument that stands now “unfortunately more important than ever.

“A national monument is the strongest symbol that a state can use to tell future generations that society will not forget what happened,” he said.

