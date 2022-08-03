Mexico City.- Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorpresident of Mexico, reiterated to the supporters of Brunetteafter the internal election with violence that took place over the weekend, that there are no longer “covered” as in the past and that it will be the decision of the citizens to impose on the party candidates.

During his morning conference, AMLO was questioned again about the Morena’s internal choice which canceled 19 voting booths for recorded violent acts, in addition to recognizing that there was voter hauling.

“There is no signal, there is no line, there are no covered. That is totally undemocratic. Oh, they fight, it may be that they have not understood it because they are processes that take time. Imagine, how long anti-democracy? Centuries. How to get rid of the minds of some that this is already left behind?”, mentioned Andrés Manuel, founder of the National Regeneration Movement.

In this sense, the federal president reiterated that the candidates for a candidacy they must abide by the decision that citizens make in the elections, remembering that “the people rule.”

“That is why many are also dislocated because they do not want to accept that the people rule, that the people are sovereign and that if I want to aspire to participate and be a representative of the people, then I need to convince the people,” he added.

On the other hand, AMLO He indicated that the “finger” no longer exists, so he will not erect Morena’s candidates for elections as was done in the past.

“I’m not going to say it. I am going to say: they are all good, of course better than those that the conservative bloc can postulate. I mean, we’re already getting into something else,” she mentioned.

Andrés Manuel added that for him they are all corcholatas, because anyone can aspire to have a candidacy, but it will be the elections that decide who will be the representative.