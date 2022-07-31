Mexico.- The violence, the fraud, the transportation of program beneficiaries and the buying of votes, show the rottenness and how undemocratic they are in Morena, showing everything they are willing to do in order to achieve their objectives, said the president PAN National, Marko Cortes Mendozawho pointed out that vote buying and coercion in favor of a candidate constitute the essence of the ruling party.

Morena, he said, is a political party of local and regional chiefdoms whose sole objective is to maintain power to cover up their misdeeds.

“We are seeing a sample of what they intend to do in 2024, the same as the official party did in the years of Echeverria: ballot box theft, carousels, hauling, vote buying, and corporate coercion to force people to vote for an official candidate,” he said.

The events that occurred in the elections of morenista councilors reveal in a forceful and clear way why the new power elite seeks to “exterminate” the National Electoral Institute.

“They don’t want democratic rules, they don’t want an impartial arbitrator, all they want is to impose themselves by brute force, reminding Mario Delgado that when the dog is brave, even those at home bite,” added Cortés Mendoza.

The PAN national leader He said that yesterday’s events must be inscribed in a general context, where the violation of the law is encouraged at the highest level, by the President of the Republic himself, because they want to maintain power to cover up the rampant corruption of the new elite.

He said that “when 90 percent of the multimillion-dollar contracts are delivered in the dark, when the works are declared national security so as not to be held accountable, when judges are passed over to favor business, it is evident that the only thing that They want is to protect their shoplifting.”

Cortes Mendoza He stressed that there are many examples of the president encouraging the violation of the law as a method and form of his political action.

One of them, he added, is that he maintains in the Ministry of Public Education an electoral criminal who stole money from the workers of Texcoco, according to the Electoral Tribunal, and now they cynically want to make her even a candidate for governor of the State of Mexico. .

We recommend you read:

They accuse Morena of bribes, hauling

AMLO decree for drought in Nuevo León avoids allocating resources

They exhibit Ana García Vilchis and her husband for sneaking into Morena’s voting line

“What happened in the election of morenista councilors is precisely what we do not want to return to Mexico again: the return of the oldest practices of electoral fraud,” he concluded.