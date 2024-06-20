For the third appearance hearing of the victims of the attack against municipal authorities on August 12, 2022 (after “Black Thursday”), the public defender of the five accused insistently questioned the lack of security of a firearm that was supposedly in the possession of one of his clients, which would have started the exchange of shots that morning between alleged criminals and preventive officers.

The common story among the officers who have testified is that around 3:30 in the morning on August 12, after a day of calls for intentional fires, armed attacks and other emergencies (all generated by order of Ernesto “Neto”) Piñón de la Cruz, leader of the criminal group “Los Mexicles”, from inside Cereso 3, after having murdered two of an opposing group inside the prison, according to official versions), were notified by telephone by their immediate superior – from who does not give his name – that there was an anonymous complaint to the community telephone: a cherry Chevrolet Tahoe with armed men on board stalked the surroundings of the Ampliación Aeropuerto neighborhood.

The event was attended by Municipal Police units with numbers 920 and 930, the one in front of the second. They immediately located the vehicle, driven by a man; They marked the stop with a turret and the “duck” (visible and audible signals, respectively); The car stopped and a man got out from the driver’s side, dressed in a black shirt, blue jeans and black boots. He was carrying a firearm in his right hand and allegedly fired.

Contradictory version

The officers have repeatedly identified Ezequiel AC as the alleged bearer of the weapon, and although in the official reports generated after the attack and in their complaint made on October 12 (two months later) they indicated that the weapon this man was carrying was short, Her version on the stand was contradictory for the defender. They said they did not remember, that it was very dark, that it could be a long weapon due to the tricks of the manufacturing companies to pass off a weapon with long weapon functions as short, and that the fatigue of 18 hours of working without rest, without drinking water or eating had caused them to declare incorrectly in the days after the event (accepting the error).

“Where is the gun?” the defender repeatedly said in a raised tone of voice without looking down at the officers in the witness seat.

On this occasion, an officer with two and a half years of experience and one with nine appeared, who were co-pilot and pilot, respectively, from unit 920, who, like those from patrol 930, entered at 10:00 in the morning. to work on August 11, 2022, who were responsible for responding to the call for mutiny in Cereso 3 and who remained alert throughout that day due to the attacks on the civilian population orchestrated by organized crime.

They reiterated, just as an officer with nine years of experience from unit 930 mentioned on Monday, that William Serafín, one of those arrested on August 12 along with the five accused after the event recorded in the house 9714 on Ajenjo Street east, crossing with Copaiba, he claimed to be “commander Mexicle.” Serafín died days after his arrest, the result of injuries he allegedly sustained after jumping from a roof while fleeing.

Today at 9:30 in the morning the Public Prosecutor’s Office will continue to provide evidence for trial 103/2024 against Ezequiel AC, Manuel Alfredo LG, Jorge Adrián VL, Francisco Alejandro MA, Víctor Hugo LT and José Antonio LE for the crimes of attempted homicide and damage to municipal property, due to the effects on preventive officers and patrol vans.