In various media there has been talk of a alleged arrest warrant or threats of capture that would be against Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez, Venezuelan opposition leaders. However, Tarek William Saab, Venezuela’s attorney general, denied this claim in recent statements.

Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez. Photo:AFP

The opposition has claimed to have evidence of Nicolás Maduro’s failure in the recent presidential elections and has called for demonstrations in different cities, demonstrating the population’s discontent with the CNE results, which declare Chavismo the winner.

In a column written by the The Wall Street JournalMaria Corina Machado said she had proof of Maduro’s electoral failure. “Mr. Maduro did not win Venezuela’s presidential election on Sunday. He lost by a landslide to Edmundo Gonzalez, 67% to 30%. I know it’s true because I can prove it. I have proof obtained directly from more than 80% of the nation’s polling stations,” she said.

Also, Machado said she was “afraid for her life, her freedom and that of her fellow countrymen, because of the dictatorship led by Nicolás Maduro.” She also said that she “could possibly be captured while writing those words.”

Even amid rumors that there were threats of arrest not only for María Corina but also for Edmundo González, Costa Rica offered political asylum to both of them. However, Machado thanked them for the offer and announced that she would stay in her country with the people who demand that González Urrutia be recognized as the winner.

What did the Venezuelan prosecutor say?

In an interview with Caracol Radio, Tarek William Saab, Venezuela’s attorney general, said there were no arrest warrants against María Corina Machado or Edmundo González Urrutia.

“I would like to see them, where are they? Present those orders, because that does not exist at this time,” said Saab.

He added: “There is a general investigation that has had the direct effect of arresting people who set fire to public buildings with people inside, that is very serious. There have been actions by hooded protesters calling for killing.”

Opposition demonstration this Saturday in Caracas. Photo:AFP

He said that those who commit actions such as trying to burn buildings or use Molotov cocktails must face the consequences because “that is not a game.”

And he mentioned: “Any leader who calls for acts of terrorism will be arrested, so I will not give names or say who they are.”

