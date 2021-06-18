These last two weeks have been quite busy on the issue of signings within the Águilas del América, since they have presented their new reinforcements, but also the casualties that the azulcrema team will have for the next tournament, highlighting that the casualties will be given in greater numbers to the players who will arrive to face the Apertura 2021.
America will not seek to stay with footballers who do not fit into Santiago Solari’s plans, something that on many occasions happened with Miguel Herrera who owes his players a second chance, but the Argentine is clear that footballers do not have and in addition to the casualties of Giovani Dos Santos and Sergio Díaz, In the next few hours, two casualties may be announced for the most winning team in Mexican soccer.
The football players Alan Medica and Alonso Escoboza They do not enter into Santiago Solari’s plans and both would leave the team for the Rayos del Necaxa, a team that is being reinforced with many footballers after the foreign investment that has reached the Aguascalientes team.
In the past Guard1anes 2021 neither of the two footballers had the desired minutes with Solari, which is why the Argentine has decided not to have them and the board has quickly found an accommodation for them.
