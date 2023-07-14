The possibility that the dump will close is getting closer since for many years the municipality of Mazatlán has not complied with the recommendation of the federal authorities to stop dumping garbage in the open air to implement the use of a sanitary landfill in the one that has a greater and better control of the city’s waste, which is equivalent to several tons of garbage every day.

That was the discussion that took place yesterday in the ordinary town hall session, where the mayor edgar gonzalez He did not hold back when he heard questions from councilor Jesús Sandoval Gaxiola and the attorney general, Claudia Cárdenas, who asked them to clarify what the procedure and operation of the new sanitary landfill would be, which could be installed to the north of the municipality, possibly at the height of the syndicate of the habal.

When it was his turn to speak, the mayor regretted that rumors are generated on social networks that do not pay for the solution of a problem for which the Mazatlan City Hall recently finished paying a fine of 52 million pesos. In addition, he considered it inconceivable that members of the council, and especially the attorney general, who have first-hand information, would distort and politicize the issue of the sanitary landfill.

And it is that last Wednesday, some councilors, and it is mentioned that the same attorney trustee, Claudia Cárdenas, met with inhabitants of the habal who are concerned about the possibility that a sanitary landfill will be installed near their community. González has already said that for the sanitary landfill there is still no defined property anywhere in the municipality, but he is clear that in any place where it is intended to be installed, it will have the rejection of the inhabitants.

Where there is also no good relationship between the mayor and the trustee attorney is in the Concordia City Council. Yesterday, Carmen Alicia Piña, trustee attorney of the aforementioned furniture municipality, offered a press conference to report that days ago a complaint was filed with the State Superior Audit Office and the local Congress against the mayor Raúl Díaz Bernal for the irregular appointment of the new treasurer, Diana Luz Valdés Peraza. She also explained that in the current government of Concordia there is gender-based political violence and obstruction of its control work.

The only thing that the official hopes is that the authorities attend to this complaint and act in the same way as they have done with other mayors or municipalities where irregularities have been registered in the behavior of mayors or officials.

The rains that were recorded yesterday at dawn disrupted activity in the city for several hoursbecause to prevent affected people from registering, roads were closed and the presence of trucks was low, which forced many people not to arrive on time to their places of work.

Although the mayor Édgar González evaluates this day as positive due to the quick reaction of the authorities, he also highlighted the need to be aware of what the builders are doing, since they blocked a stream and the inhabitants of green Mount They had serious problems getting out of their houses, as the access was closed by water.

We recommend you read: