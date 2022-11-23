Guadalajara Jalisco.- 145 thousand people attend to the march “For a place for all” from the University of Guadalajaraaccording to figures from the highest house of studies in Jalisco.

However, the official figure of Jalisco Civil Protection assures that 38 thousand people attended.

The march occurs one day after the approval of the expenditure budget for 2023 in which the deputies cut the game for the University of Guadalajara.

At the end of the march, the president of the Federation of University Students (FEU), Zoé García described the state governor, Enrique Alfaro, as ‘non grato’.

“Raise your hand those who consider that the Governor of Jalisco is a persona non grata in the UdeG“, said the student in front of the university community.

For his part, the rector of the UdeG, Ricardo Villanueva seconded the qualification for Enrique Alfaro.

“Mr. Governor, I tell you loud and clear, you abandoned us and we are not going to forget it and if the FUE declares it unwelcome, then this governor will be declared unwelcome because the students here do rule,” said Villanueva Lomelí.

The rector recalled his attendance at the dialogue with the deputies to ask them for more budget than the one proposed by the Executive and described as ridiculous the approval of the budget one month before the deadline, a situation that had not happened before.

“Yesterday the frightened deputies rushed to make the most ridiculous early morning in the history of Jalisco, by approve the lowest budget in history for the University of Guadalajara“said the rector.

We recommend you read:

For his part, Henry Alfaro congratulated the deputies for allocating that budget for the UdeG.

“By the way, congratulations also to the deputies who, from @LegislativoJal, put things in their place: the money from Jalisco and the @udg_oficial for the benefit of the community, not for the political and economic interests of the group that controls it”, published Alfaro through social networks.