Something that cares a lot Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, is the design of their characters. It doesn’t matter how old they are, and if any of them will be around in the future, they will change over time. That is the case of Hinata Hyūga.

Anyone who has seen the series will notice the evolution it had as the story progressed. The short-haired little girl who admired the young man Uzumaki she grew and grew stronger until she became a woman.

Hinata Hyūga and the change of appearance in Naruto

Before he appeared on the scene Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, hinata had a great transformation in the series of Shippuden. She let her hair grow to her waist and changed her outfit.

He also had the typical changes with increasing age. Many fans have always preferred the design that he had at this stage. It is precisely on which most of the fan art that exist of it and that swarm on the Internet.

Naruto arrives with Latin Spanish dubbing on Crunchyroll

Despite the physical change he had, there are things that never change. For example, her light eyes that are so characteristic of her. But the same can be said of her feelings towards him. Naruto.

These grew gradually until admiration gave way to love. Things went pretty well for this clan member Hyūga, since she ended up marrying the chosen one of her heart. He was also able to create a loving family.

A cosplay that faithfully recreates this great kunoichi

Of course, there are not only fan art based in Hinata Hyūga, but also cosplay. Like the one we are sharing with you now, a contribution from the cosplayer anayami17. It can be seen that for comparison she added the anime design of this beloved character to her photo.

This is how the fidelity of his interpretation comes out. The outfit is virtually identical to hers. It is complemented by long purple hair.

The same can be said of the pupils which are the same color as the eyes of hinata. Another well-kept aspect is their footwear, which is also very similar.

The only thing missing in this cosplay It is the bag that he carries on one of his legs. kunoichi from Naruto. If I had such an implement it would be a perfect representation. In any case, it does not spoil a very good recreation of this cosplayer.

